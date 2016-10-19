Where our rates money is being spent on Fraser Coast

The Burrum Heads boat ramp took us $1.5million dollars to put up but there would not have been that amount in rates coming from the area.

ABOUT $80M in rates has been collected from across the Fraser Coast in the past year.

Of that sum, 65% came from the Hervey Bay region.

However, 40% of the collected total went to be injected back into that northern part.

Fraser Coast Regional Councillor Rolf Light, who holds the finance portfolio, said that geographic location was not a prime factor when choosing how rates would be distributed.

Cr Light used a recent project to show why.

"The Burrum Heads boat ramp took us $1.5million dollars to put up," he said.

"But there would not have been that amount in rates coming from the area.

"Or another example, previously we had a $1.2M rural bridge put up in James Hansen's district, but the bridge itself would service a low number of people."

Cr Light was on the previous council and denied the suggested idea that the new council was giving Maryborough preference had any validity.

"I don't think there's been any difference at all - I think it's pretty consistent," he said.

"The region needs to get over the divide and work together.

"There are satellite communities who have greatly benefited from the amalgamation, as now they benefit from a higher rate base to share the load.

"We look at what needs to be done, and we do it."

Other types of funding, such as grants, also come into effect.

These are not included in the rates sum.

Do you think the community needs to get over the divide and work together? Join the discussion below.