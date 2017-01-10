Where were you when the 2011 flood hit?

THIS time six years ago, more than 20 Maryborough businesses were filled with muddy water, and people were stranded in their homes.

The date was January 10, 2011, and Maryborough was experiencing the worst flood since the late 90s.

After more than 600mm of rain had filled most of the Mary River catchment between December 2010 and early January, the Mary River finally peaked at 8.2m on January 9.

John Perrins boat washing down the Mary River. Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle Nat Bromhead

Over the next two days, 26 businesses were inundated, with losses totalling $4.5m and $12 million in damages to Fraser Coast Regional Council infrastructure.

The Lamington and Granville bridges were closed, limiting access to the Bruce Hwy.

Police and SES stand watch over a motorist who's vehicle stalled in flood waters on Kent Street, Maryborough yesterday. Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle Nat Bromhead 11m54b

As the water levels receded over the next few days, the clean-up began.

It would two years later that Maryborough would be hit by another serious flood, with water levels reaching more than 10 metres.

The Mary river marina was a hive of activity as the clean up effort got into full swing on Saturday. Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle Nat Bromhead 11m60e

More than 60 CBD businesses were affected and there was $15m in damage to council infrastructure.

The council is now working on a multi-million dollar flood levee in the Maryborough CBD to prevent such serious damage in the future.