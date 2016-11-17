Where you can see the superboats this weekend

THE SUPERBOATS are coming to town for the final round of the Offshore Superboats Championships, but where will be the best place to see them?

That entirely depends on what aspect of the event you find most interesting.

THE SPEED

Any point on the Esplanade between Queens Rd and Frank St (near Scarness Beachfront Caravan Park) will ensure you get to see the superboats hit their top speed.

The start/finish line of the 4.3km course is near Queens Rd, and the boats will speed alongside the Esplanade towards Fraser St.

Race control will be set up near Enzo's and the Beach House Hotel, giving you the same view as land-based officials.

Torquay Jetty will put land-based spectators as close to the action as possible, and will provide a full view of the straight. The jetty is a very popular spot so if you're heading there, go early.

THE DRIVERS

Competitors, sponsors, volunteers and officials will host a meet and greet function at the Beach House Hotel on Friday night.

Drivers will be out and about in Hervey Bay for most of the weekend, and there will be opportunities for spectators to visit drivers - and check out their boats - at the pits based at Urangan Marina.

THE BOATS

If you want an up-close look at the boats you can head down to the Marina, but one of the highlights every year is the competitors' street parade.

Trucks will carry the boats down the Esplanade and through Hervey Bay from 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, the boats will obviously be out on the water for the races. You won't be too close to the machines but they will be doing what the do best.