27°
News

Whistlestop to focus on preservation of Loco 299

Blake Antrobus | 3rd Oct 2016 1:11 PM
One of Maryborough's Best Kept Secrets-The first steam locomotive to come out of Walkers Limited of Maryborough in 1897, QR No 299. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle
One of Maryborough's Best Kept Secrets-The first steam locomotive to come out of Walkers Limited of Maryborough in 1897, QR No 299. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARYBOROUGH'S Locomotive 299 is back in the custody of the Whistlestop organisation, but it will be a while before it is up and running.

Vice President of the Whistlestop organisation Warren McPherson confirmed the iconic steam train was back in the care of the group, after the Model Engineers and Live Steamers' Association handed over responsibility last Saturday.

MELSA said the group was "much better positioned to care for 299 as they already have in place the 'Museum' and QR status' required to cover her future.”

But Mr McPherson said the group needed to dispel rumours that the 299 would be up and running in a short period of time, with the group currently looking at preservation

"We have come up with a plan to make her more open to the public, but it's very expensive to get her back up and running at the moment,” he said.

"The money donated and raised is great, but it's not the $1 million needed to make the 299 run again.

"At this stage, funds are being put to use on preservation, including keeping her condition up to scratch.”

The current vision for the group involves putting the Loco 299 on show ffor local residents, primarily to generate interest in the Maryborough community and to utilise her in education programs.

"The initial vision we have is security, preservation and restoration; when we get to the stage of restoration, she will get a complete rebuild,” Mr McPherson said.

But he assured the community she wouldn't be going anywhere.

"She stays in Maryborough - that's the most important factor of the lot,” he reassured.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Braund a finalist for Tennis Queensland scholarship

Braund a finalist for Tennis Queensland scholarship

MARYBOROUGH rising tennis star Alec Braund has been named one of three finalists for the Eddie Machin Scholarship.

OPINION: Time for adviser to release council report

Carlie Walker.

The adviser's report must be made public.

Whistlestop to focus on preservation of Loco 299

One of Maryborough's Best Kept Secrets-The first steam locomotive to come out of Walkers Limited of Maryborough in 1897, QR No 299. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The group confirmed it will be a while before she's up and running.

Brisbane teen joins Pier2Pub 'for fun', wins

THE PIER TO PUB SWIM EVENT: Winner of the event, 15-year-old Hayden Cotter from Brisbane.

Swimmers aged from their teens through to their 70s took part.

Local Partners

Tips for parents in battling their children's night terrors

What are night terrors and what causes them? Read about it here.

Maryborough toy library manager says goobye to beloved role

BEST JOB: Kerrie Hunsley has worked at the Maryborough Toy Library for the past 29 years, and is now heading into retirement to enjoy time with family.

"I am going to miss everyone here."

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

VICTORIA Beckham thinks it will be "quite sad" if Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel B perform Spice Girls songs together instead of original material

Kim Kardashian held in hotel room at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian shared this image of her Paris visit, with sister Kourtney. Kim has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint.

Reality television star and

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Arnold Schwarzenegger posted sweet tribute to lovechild

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Vendor wants says SELL!!

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra rumpus area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

CLASSIC QUEENSLANDER

76 Denmans Camp Road, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 1 $300,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Classic Queenslander. Boasting polished, Fraser Island hard wood floors, tongue and...

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.