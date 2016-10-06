Who is still missing from the Fraser Coast?

THERE are two people from the Fraser Coast who are considered missing persons.

One of them is Anthony Dixon.

Anthony Dixon Queensland Police

A fresh appeal for information from the public for the Hervey Bay man went out in August, in light of an axe that was found during a search.

However, Detective Sergeant Mick Polit from the Hervey Bay Criminal Investigation Branch said the new lead did not bring police closer to finding Anthony.

"We still believe that there are people out there who know what happened, and we encourage them to come forward," he said.

Anthony was 28 when he disappeared on March 20 last year from Urangan and his family are still desperate for answers.

He is described as Caucasian with a fair complexion, 180 centimetres tall, has short dark hair and is a slim build.

The other missing person from the Fraser Coast is Monique Clubb, who disappeared three years go in June 2013.

Monique Clubb. Contributed

Sgt Polit said all leads have been exhausted in the search for the Beenleigh woman.

"We have completed our investigation and completed the file that was sent to the coroner," he said.

"The investigation will continue if any new information comes to hand."

Monique was last seen near the Beenleigh Train Station on June 22, 2013 aged 24 at the time.

She is 170 cm tall with a slim build, has brown eyes and hair, and is of indigenous appearance.

There is another missing person who went missing close to the Fraser Coast.

Marc Mietus vanished without a trace from the Childers area, 16 years ago.

Missing man Marc Mietus. Photo Contributed Contributed

Aged 21 at the time of his disappearance, Marc was last seen at 6.30am on 26 January 2000 at Booyal via Childers.

Marc was in the process of moving from Victoria to Queensland, and offered a hitch hiker a lift during the journey.

The hitch hiker offered Marc accommodation at a property in Booyal, which Marc agreed to.

Marc was last seen getting into a car filled with unidentified men.

Police suspect that Marc was murdered.

A reward of $250,000 is on offer to anyone who has information that leads to his location.

Currently, there are 57 people classified as missing in Queensland according to the National Missing Persons Coordination Centre.