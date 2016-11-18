Why a Coast childcare centre didn't pass national standards

DESPITE being recognised for having outstanding educational programs and strong relationships between children and staff, that was still not enough for Fraser Coast Early Learning to pass the National Quality Framework Standards.

The rating system ranks every childcare in the country against a tough set of criteria.

Rather than acting as a minimum standard, it instead encourages childcare centre to perform above and beyond.

There was one main category that Fraser Coast Early Learning centre did not pass, which gave it a "working towards national quality standard" rating.

It's this rating that has led the kindergarten to be listed as "failed to pass National Quality Framework Standards" in the Sunday Mail.

Total Childcare Solutions (owners of Fraser Coast Early Learning) national manager quality education Samantha Fazldeen said the one rating not passed was regarding paperwork, rather than regarding direct contact with children.

"Being specific, this category was about how our risk assessments were designed and written," she said.

"The assessment was also done back in June last year and like anybody, we have taken on board constructive feedback and have worked on it since that time."

Ms Fazldeen said it was completely unfair to use the word "fail" for any childcare centres that was given the working towards national quality standard rating.

"The national quality standard is it is set high to challenge people to achieve more than the minimum standards," she said.

"The minimum standards used to be the only measure for childcare centres, but now the national quality standards encourages a continuous quality improvement approach.

"That means better and better outcomes for children.

"Those who are working towards it, are definitely not failing at all.

"We are proud of our work and as far as we are concerned, we nailed the two most important things which is our relationships with children and the education provided."

For parents with young children, Ms Fazldeen recommended using personal experience in choosing a childcare centre.

"Parents are right to invest in knowing that when they leave their children, they can rely on staff to take good care of them," she said.

"You generally know from a primary contact whether the service is good.

"No branding or writing on the wall can tell you, but it's the experience you have."