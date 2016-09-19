26°
News

Why council is seeking independent review of rates

19th Sep 2016 9:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRASER Coast Regional Council is looking for a company to do an independent review of its rates structure.

"The review will include benchmarking the Fraser Coast with other councils," Finance Portfolio Councillor Rolf Light said.

"The primary objective of the review is to develop a simpler and equitable rating structure," Cr Rolf said.

The council collects $78 million in general rates from 49,871 properties across 33 different general rating categories.

More information on the review is available at on the Tenders and Quotes page of the council website www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/tenders.\

Do you think rates are reasonable on the Fraser Coast? Join the discussion and tell us your thoughts below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  chris loft, fraser coast regional council, rates

Why you should save outdoor activities for later in week

Why you should save outdoor activities for later in week

AFTER a drizzly day on Sunday we can expect showers on the Fraser Coast for the start of the school holidays.

Seven patients taken to hospital after two car crash

Ambulance generic

The crash happened on Sunday night.

OPINION: What is so bad about 20-storey buildings?

SUPPORT: Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft said he looked to the "project proceeding as quickly as possible".

Are you for or against high-rise buildings in Hervey Bay?

Why council is seeking independent review of rates

Rates notice Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The council collects $78 million in general rates

Local Partners

VIDEO: Burrum project ramps up for local boaties

Although a bit off from using it these school holidays, boaties are expected to be launching their vessels in time for the Christmas break.

Find the rainbow of gems and minerals

You will be able to see stones, gems, minerals and crystals like this at the Wide Bay-Burnett Gem Clubs Association's second annual market.

Fossick for stones at Tinana's Gem, Craft and Treasure Market.

Fraser Coast scooter/wheelchair convoy sets Aussie record

Scooter convoy - heading to Pialba.

Scooter riders and wheelchair users have made Australian history.

Latest deals and offers

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US television's night of nights.

  • TV

  • 19th Sep 2016 9:00 AM

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

Megan Gale's wise words for new class of the catwalk

Megan Gale is a judge on the 10th season of Australia's Next Top Model.

NEW Australia's Next Top Model judge nurtures young talent.

Craig blind-sided as Survivor idol play sends him home

Australian Survivor contestant Craig I'Anson.

Craig's departure is one of the biggest game shake-ups this season.

Ben and Andy find reno perfection on The Block

The Block's Ben and Andy in their winning guest bedroom.

SCHOOL teachers top the class with bathroom masterstroke.

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY

24 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

BARGAIN BUYERS WELCOME Are you looking for a 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms great side access council approved 6 x 6 double lock up garage with plans available?...

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

GLAMEROUS COASTAL RESORT LIVING

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Auction In...

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Auction in...

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

UNBEATABLE VALUE

82 Endeavour Way, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction In...

Stylishly designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom residence Double lock up garage, internal access, air conditioned. Good family sized yard, covered entertainment area that...

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

New dining and entertainment options for Redbank Plaza

Redbank Plaza is getting a $4 million upgrade.

Multimillion-dollar upgrade for shopping centre