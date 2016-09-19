Why council is seeking independent review of rates

FRASER Coast Regional Council is looking for a company to do an independent review of its rates structure.

"The review will include benchmarking the Fraser Coast with other councils," Finance Portfolio Councillor Rolf Light said.

"The primary objective of the review is to develop a simpler and equitable rating structure," Cr Rolf said.

The council collects $78 million in general rates from 49,871 properties across 33 different general rating categories.

More information on the review is available at on the Tenders and Quotes page of the council website www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/tenders.

