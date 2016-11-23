Why make it slower for every driver?

THERE is an argument getting around from a Queensland researcher that dropping 10kmh off local speed limits could dramatically reduce the number of pedestrians killed in crashes.

I am all for saving lives, but rather than slowing down the majority of law-abiding motorists, why not encourage responsibility from both road users and pedestrians?

Sure, reducing the speed limit will obviously save lives, but so would reducing 100kmh zones and building two-lane highways everywhere.

This argument needs to balance between safety and practicality. Before we slow things down on local roads, let's push for education in schools and make the driving tests harder.

I would much prefer to see harsher penalties for speeding or the introduction of more speed cameras.

I would much rather that than see every local road dropped down to 40kmh.