Why people are watching a live stream of a plant

A still from the livestream of a corpse flower's rare event.

A BOTANICAL rarity has captured the mind and eyes of floral enthusiasts.

Collectors Corner at Braeside, Victoria, has become a popular destination this week as Tiny the Titan opens her first-ever flower.

"See this amazing 1.8 metre high flower, the largest flower in the world, this is a very rare botanical event!,'' the promotion on YouTube says.

Tiny's scientific name is Amorphophallus titanum, but is much better-known as Titan Arum or Corpse Flower.

It has taken eight years of care from Collectors Corner to get to this stage, and people are taking full advantage of the opportunity to witness the rare event.

WATCH THE STREAM BELOW