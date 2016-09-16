Why RV friendly is big win-win for Fraser Coast

COME AND STAY: RVs would bring economic benefit to the region, say supporters.

BECOMING an RV friendly town would bring a whole-of-community economic benefit to Maryborough, says Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia Queensland representative Richard Mainey.

He said money flowing to the business community would have a multiplier effect. Other advocates of putting out the welcome mat for RVs in Maryborough have said the city was well placed to benefit even more as it had the skills and businesses, and was in the right geographical position, to become a service centre for mobile homes.

The value of RVFT status was questioned by Cr Stuart Taylor at a meeting of the Fraser Coast Regional Council when he opposed a move to amend the current camping strategy to provide free short-term parking sites in Maryborough.

Cr Taylor, who holds the tourism portfolio, said the RVFT status represented only one sector of the industry.

Mr Mainey said that when "a town achieves RVFT status it is for all RV travellers, I repeat all RV travellers and just not one vested organisation".

"The dump point subsidy scheme administered by CMCA on behalf of Queensland Transport and Main Roads is likewise for the benefit of all RV travellers and saw the installation of a unit at Hervey Bay VIC.

"The business community of Maryborough in it's 'Imagine This City' blueprint advocated strongly in support of welcoming RV travellers into the city. This was a very clear mandate that was presented to the camping options strategy but clearly overruled and ignored by a vested-interest group."

Mr Mainey said that from the very first meeting of the camping options strategy group, it had been proposed to make Maryborough an RV Friendly Town (RVFT) under the CMCA program. The status is currently held by 300 towns across the country, 61 in Queensland.

"Gympie Regional Council in their 'Official Guide Gympie Region' proudly displays the RVFT logo of towns with that status in their flagship tourism booklet. Congratulations Gympie Regional Council, they get it.

"Recently Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said council had committed $254,000 towards delivering Stage 1 of the RV Friendly area in Collinsville to boost tourism." Collinsville Community Association co-ordinator Cassandra Woodhouse said 'Achieving RV Friendly status has been beneficial."

Mr Mainey said making Maryborough an RVFT would be a positive start and could be easily done with the provision of more short term RV parking for self-contained vehicles as close as possible to the Maryborough CBD.