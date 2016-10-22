Why would you choose a sleep in over waking up early?

I think one of the advantages of getting up early is listening to the birds and watching the sunrise over a brand new day.

LIFE is short so why waste mornings sleeping in?

That's just my thought and I know plenty will disagree with me.

I can at times understand why mums and dads enjoy a sleep in if they ever have the chance to - lets face it everyone knows kids are hard work.

But then again I have friends with kids who would always chose the opportunity to wake up early when they may not have the kids for a night to have me time in peace.

I'm not a mum yet but I still think mornings will be my thing when we have children. I couldn't imagine missing this time of the day.

I was discussing the topic with a colleague of mine at work and we were talking about the pros and cons of sleeping in and getting up early (she preferred a sleep in while I am an early riser).

I think the best time of the day is first thing in the morning while she could stay up all night if she had the chance.

You also have more energy to exercise in the mornings and we're more productive.

However my colleague finds the opposite.

I can totally see her point being a mother of two little rug rats.

For starters she has to at times wake up in the middle of the night for her youngest, so you can see why mornings aren't her favourite time of the day.

She would prefer to have time to herself at night once the kids are asleep.

What do you prefer, a sleep in or waking up early? Join the discussion and tell us below.