30°
Opinion

Why would you choose a sleep in over waking up early?

Amy Formosa
| 22nd Oct 2016 8:00 AM
I think one of the advantages of getting up early is listening to the birds and watching the sunrise over a brand new day.
I think one of the advantages of getting up early is listening to the birds and watching the sunrise over a brand new day. Trevor Veale

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIFE is short so why waste mornings sleeping in?

That's just my thought and I know plenty will disagree with me. 

I  can at times understand why mums and dads enjoy a sleep in if they ever have the chance to - lets face it everyone knows kids are hard work. 

But then again I have friends with kids who would always chose the opportunity to wake up early when they may not have the kids for a night to have me time in peace. 

I'm not a mum yet but I still think mornings will be my thing when we have children. I couldn't imagine missing this time of the day. 

I was discussing the topic with a colleague of mine at work and we were talking about the pros and cons of sleeping in and getting up early (she preferred a sleep in while I am an early riser). 

I think the best time of the day is first thing in the morning while she could stay up all night if she had the chance. 

I think one of the advantages of getting up early is listening to the birds and watching the sunrise over a brand new day. 

You also have more energy to exercise in the mornings and we're more productive. 

However my colleague finds the opposite. 

I can totally see her point being a mother of two little rug rats. 

For starters she has to at times wake up in the middle of the night for her youngest, so you can see why mornings aren't her favourite time of the day. 

She would prefer to have time to herself at night once the kids are asleep. 

What do you prefer, a sleep in or waking up early? Join the discussion and tell us below. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  children opinion parenting rest sleeping

Should the council provide more Christmas decorations?

Should the council provide more Christmas decorations?

Hervey Bay may have fairy lights all-year round but its festive decorations at Christmas time – or lack of – has come under public scrutiny.

CBD Flood Project set to be completed early 2017

Granville Bridge consumed by floodwaters.

works along Adelaide St are expected to be completed by mid-November

Council begins consultation over skate park development

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has begun community consultation with local youth groups on the expansion of the Maryborough Skate Park facility in Anzac Park.

The council held an onsite meeting with a number of young people

Torbanlea races go back to basics of 'great country day'

READY TO RACE: Eighteen-year-old Tayla Draper with stock horse Steady Neddy.

The races have been a staple of the town since the early 1970s.

Local Partners

Library to air next classic film series at free event

FRASER Coast Libraries will screen An American In Paris as part of the next series of their classic film series.

VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

ART FUN: Some of the St Helens State School who were involved in the Budding Arts Program, with instructor Josephine Frost.

St Helens State School students have been getting creative.

Something for young and old at annual antique fair

Hervey Bay Antiques and Collectables Fair, PCYC - Kaitlyn and Charlotte Smith enjoyed looking over the jewellery on the Magpies Collectables stall. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The Fraser Coast Antique Fair is on again

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

Bruce Springsteen finds therapy useful

BRUCE Springsteen has been having therapy for 30 years and finds the sessions "useful".

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

Wine and dine your way around Brisbane this summer

Brisbane has the best places to wine and dine.

NINE of the best places to wine and dine.

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

Contemporary Style for Modern Living

47 Taylor St, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Great location close to Beach, Shops and Schools 4 x Bedrooms 2 x Bathrooms , ensuite to Main Open plan Dining and living area Lovely rear entertaining area with...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge