Why you should save outdoor activities for later in week

AFTER a drizzly day on Sunday we can expect showers on the Fraser Coast for the start of the school holidays.

If you've got the holidays off with the kids you may want to save your outdoor activities for later in the week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the best day to get outdoors this week is Thursday through to Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to remain the same for most of the week with minimums of 14 degrees and maximums of 25 to 26 degrees across the region.

We can expect possible morning showers on Monday with a shower or two up until Wednesday.

