Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council welcomes pipeline

Paradise Dam could soon have a new pipeline for Maryborough irrigators.

THE Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council has welcomed the announcement of the new Paradise Dam pipeline for the Maryborough electorate, stating it will take pressure off vulnerable aquatic species.

President Roger Currie said the solution was a "no-brainer" for the area, as it would take pressure off the dam structure.

"It will allow for spilling events to be reduced and it also takes some pressure off the dam structure, which is by no means recognised as 'rock solid' after the massive impact it received from the 2011-2013 flood events," he said.

"There is currently a 100,000 megalitre annual allocation which is owned by Burnett Water...(which) greatly increases the risk of mortality and injury to the Queensland lungfish and white-throated snapping turtle."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders announced his intention to lobby the State Government for the pipeline earlier this week, with the water being allocated for farmers in the electorate.

Regional engagement coordinator Mike Moller also offered his support for the project, given the fact the Fraser Coast needed the water.

"Paradise Dam was built to supply that water to an economically predicted massive cane expansion, chicory plant and bagasse paper mill, none of which have happened. It is common sense and sound economics to utilise that resource for expansion in the Fraser Coast," he said.