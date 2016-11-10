SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Sizzling temps for Wide Bay region

THE Wide Bay and Burnett region is the only Queensland region to receive a severe fire danger forecast for Thursday, as temperatures soar across the Fraser Coast region.

Maryborough is headed for a scorching week, with maximum temperatures exceeding 30°C until next week and Thursday recording tops of 35°C.

Hervey Bay can expect tops of 31°C.

A local fire ban is in place for the Fraser Coast and surrounding regions, according to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

Severe fire danger has been forecast for the Wide Bay and Burnett region. Bureau of Meteorology

The local restrictions started midnight on Wednesday and will remain in place for the following regions until Friday evening:

Fraser Coast Regional Council

Gympie Regional Council

South Burnett Regional Council

North Burnett Regional Council

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council

Bundaberg Regional Council

Sunshine Coast Council

Noosa Shire Council

QFES Area Director for the Maryborough/Gympie region Inspector Konrad Sawczynski said the ban was imposed for the entire north coast fire region.

"It's based on discussions with the Bureau of Meteorology; they've indicated we have extremely high temperatures on the way," he said.

"Fuel moisture content is decreasing from the lowered humidity, so that means it's easier for vegetation to ignite and maintain fire."

Insp. Sawczynski urged residents to keep an eye out for smoke and report any sightings of fires to help services respond quickly.

"Fire services spend a lot of time preparing for this situation; we recommend residents be alert to their local surroundings and call 000 if they see fire," he said.

The fire ban comes just days after 200ha of scrubland was burned following a blaze at Dundathu.

Rural firefighters dousing smouldering logs in bushland along Tandora Rd at Dundathu. Alistair Brightman

Insp. Sawczynski said fire crews had ceased their patrols of the area yesterday after the fire was brought under control.