Wide Bay clubs to benefit from new competition

A NEW second-tier competition could provide a financial boost to Fraser Coast football clubs in 2017.

The plan would see clubs from Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg field teams for a new competition in which the squads would be capped by a new points system.

The points system, which has yet to be formally tabled for clubs to consider, would see players allocated a point value based on their age.

The older the player, the more points they cost in a given team's cap.

The emphasis will be on clubs to continue to produce junior talent, but ensure there are enough players to produce viable competitions.

Both Fraser Coast and Bundaberg's age-restricted competitions, the under-17s and U19s, have floundered in recent years. The absence of strong local competitions in those age groups led Football Wide Bay administration officer Peter Guest to suggest the new approach.

He said a regional competition that included both age groups could be beneficial to Football Wide Bay's clubs in future.

"The under-19s comp in Bundy fell apart and hasn't really developed, and the U17s comp at the Fraser Coast hasn't really developed either. It's stagnated and it's not too great development,” he said.

"A Wide Bay comp allows them to take that step from local competition to the Wide Bay League. Rather than calling it an U18s comp, there would be a certain number of over-age players that can play as well.”

While it is yet to be formally put to clubs, there are already signs it could be a success. Tinana has looked at a return to the Wide Bay League, while Granville and Alloway could thrive in the second-tied competition.

"Bargara could get a senior and U18s team as well,” Guest said. "It's a good sign it could grow, and we're hoping the women do the same moving forward.”

The Wide Bay League is not expected to change.

Should Tinana and Bargara field teams it would make for an 11-team men's competition. The eight-team women's Wide Bay League debuted last year and is expected to draw similar numbers. The main challenge, says Guest, is to grow the junior ranks.

He said the senior competitions could only expand once that happened.

CLUBS are not expected to submit their teams for this year's Wide Bay League until month's end. While that means a draft draw could be another month away, Guest flagged several changes. Upgrades to Doon Villa's grounds could mean the club hosts several games, while the likes of Bingera and Sunbury may again host games at their home fields.

"We could have double- headers but we're just not sure what we're going to do yet,” Guest said. "We're trying to not take too many games away from Fed Park but give clubs the ability to raise money through home games.”