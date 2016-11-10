Wide Bay donates spare beds to help Fraser Coast and world

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is donating beds it no longer needs from Fraser Coast facilities to both international aid and Fraser Coast community organisations that need them.

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service is donating beds it no longer needs from Fraser Coast facilities to both international aid and community organisations in need.

In recent weeks WBHHS has donated 15 beds to Global Care which will be distributed to health facilities in developing countries as well as another six beds to Fraser Coast Palliative Care Equipment and a bed to the Burrum District Disaster Committee.

These beds have become surplus to requirements as WBHHS replaces them with newer beds at Maryborough and Hervey Bay hospitals as part of its ongoing bed replacement program.

"Our bed replacement program has enabled WBHHS to provide these 22 beds to health facilities in countries that suffer from a chronic shortage of hospital beds, as well as to organisations that serve the Fraser Coast community," WBHHS Chief Operating Officer Debbie Carroll said.

"It is fantastic to receive new beds at Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals, but it is also reassuring for our staff to know our old beds will continue to be used to help patients both locally and on the other side of the world," she said.

Beds provided to Global Care will be sent to health clinics, hospitals and other medical facilities in African countries, where there are often more patients then beds.

Another 10 beds will also be given to Global Care when they become available through the program.

"These beds are high quality and sought after by African hospitals," Global Care spokesperson Pastor Ken Wigglesworth said.

"We send beds like these to Kabwe and Ndola general hospitals in Zambia and to Lilongwe in Malawi.

"We also are collecting beds to donate to the Masai tribes of northern Tanzania; hospitals in Jos, Nigeria; and also to Swaziland."

Fraser Coast Palliative Care Equipment, who also received shower chairs and walking frames alongside the beds, will now facilitate their use by local palliative care patients.

"This equipment will be used out in our community for our palliative care clients so that they can stay at home comfortably for the final stages," Fraser Coast Palliative Care Equipment's Regina Weis said.

"Our organisation is run by volunteers and delivers equipment all over the Fraser Coast

"I am truly impressed by the continual support and generosity of our community, including the health service, as this helps us with obtaining equipment needed in our community for our clients to stay at home with their family and friends."

The Burrum District Disaster Committee will locate their bed in their new shed for use in times of disaster.

