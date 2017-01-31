Wide Bay Hospital leads way in training young doctors

WIDE Bay Hospital and Health Service's medical intern program has been awarded for the nation-leading palliative care training it provides to young doctors.

The program is the first medical intern program in Australia to receive an award from the Centre for Palliative Care Research and Education for implementing the Program of Experience in the Palliative Approach (PEPA)

WBHHS's medical intern program offers doctors a placement in which they spend time working alongside experienced palliative care teams.

"PEPA allows the interns to spend time with palliative care support teams as they work with patients from the beginning of terminal disease to the final stages for a patient,” WBHHS Director of Clinical Training Dr Stephen Flecknoe-Brown said.

"It enables the intern doctors to experience how palliative care services can be used to manage symptoms, maximise a patient's quality of life and keep them in their own home for as long as possible.

"Our interns have consistently praised the PEPA experience as a great way of showing them the specialty, understanding the clinical skills needed in the specialty and improving their communication skills with patients.

"It's fantastic to have the Centre for Palliative Care Research and Education commend the efforts of our Medical Education team and in particular Leanne Tobin for implementing PEPA.”

The palliative care placement within the WBHHS intern program involves placement within teams based at various South East Queensland health services and has seen 60 interns go through the program since it began in 2013.