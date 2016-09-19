26°
Wide Bay man charged after car rampage in Rocky

Eliza Wheeler
19th Sep 2016 5:00 AM

POLICE have charged four people, including a Wide Bay man, after investigations into an allegedly stolen ute that was involved in driving offences and two traffic crashes at Rockhampton on Saturday night.

After a crash in South Rockhampton, four occupants from the reportedly stolen car, two men and two women, fled the scene on foot but were soon stopped by police.

It will be alleged that prior to the crash- just before 8pm, police tried to intercept the vehicle when it was stopped at traffic lights.

The ute reportedly drove forward and backwards several times, damaging the police car and two other cars before it managed to squeeze past and speed off.

No one was injured as a result of this incident.

The police vehicle sustained moderate damage and the other two vehicles minor damage.

A 25-year-old South Isis man and was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and one count each of serious assault police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fail to comply with requirement and contravene direction.

He is due in court on Monday.

crime, police, qps, traffic, wide bay

