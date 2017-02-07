Wide Bay Motor Complex prepares for first event

THE long-held dream of a significant motorsport facility will take a big step towards reality next month.

The Wide Bay Motor Complex celebrated the signing of a long-term lease over land on Boonooroo Rd last year.

Boosted by the support of the International Hot Rod Association, the Wide Bay Motor Complex gained traction as the committee pursued the appropriate approvals to start development at the site.

While the status of the development application remains in council's hands, the Wide Bay Motor Complex received permission to stage its first event: an S2 Rallysprint.

Sneak peak at the course for next months event #rallysprint pic.twitter.com/pYHpLkGHQJ — Ben Collingwood (@Ben_Collingwood) February 6, 2017

The March 11 event will be held over two stages about 4.5km in length, and will run three times each.

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood said it was major step for the group.

"It's been a long time coming," Collingwood said.

"There will be a few local guys who will race but we've also got some big names coming up from Brisbane."

A release posted on the group's website described the rallysprint as a "significant milestone".

"After many years of battling to get this complex across the line, I am very pleased to finally be able to deliver for our community and utilise the site for an event." the statement read.

Entries are open until Wednesday, March 8.

The competition will start at 10am on Saturday, March 11, and runs until 5pm.

Go to www.widebay motorcomplex.com for more information.