Wide Bay Motor Complex update to come at public meeting

AN INTERNATIONAL sanctioning body will reveal what a partnership between it and the Wide Bay Motor Complex can achieve at a meeting at Maryborough's Town Hall tonight.

While Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood didn't reveal the entity, the meeting is set to provide the project with another major boost.

Collingwood signed a long-term lease on land at Boonooroo Plains in August, which represented one of the biggest steps in the decade-long journey.

"It was absolutely massive for me after 11 years and about the fourth site we've looked at,” he said.

"A lot of dollars, a lot of reports, a lot of hurdles, a lot of... frustration at times dealing with different agencies and the time it takes to achieve each task.”

The meeting is open to both existing and potential members, and Collingwood encouraged businesses to attend. It will start at 6pm.