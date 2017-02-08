Wide Bay shares in $20 million jobs package

WIDE Bay now has a $20 million shot in the arm, with the Regional Jobs and Investment Package delivering funding for local infrastructure and business in the region.

Announced on Tuesday by minister for regional development Fiona Nash, along with federal members Ken O'Dowd, Llew O'Brien and Keith Pitt, the funding will boost local infrastructure, business innovation and skills and training across the region.

The package is part of a $220 million program from the Coalition, with Wide Bay one of the ten regions to receive the package.

Ms Nash also took the opportunity to launch the Local Planning Committee for the region, who would nominate sectors of local industry that needed investment.

"”I aim to help build the kinds of communities our children and grandchildren either want to stay in or come back to, and investing in sustainable local jobs helps grow that kind of community,” she said.

Mr O'Brien said the Local Planning Committee will develop an investment that will list the forward-looking growth sectors which it thinks will create sustainable jobs for the future in Wide Bay Burnett.

"Once the Local Investment Plan is done, the applications from Wide Bay Burnett region can roll in,” he said.