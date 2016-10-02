Wide Bay wins one from four at Bulls Masters in Mackay

ANYONE who has watched a game of cricket's shortest form knows anything can happen in Twenty20.

The difference between a win and a loss can be as small as the bounce of just one ball, and consistency is always tough to find.

Wide Bay found that out the hard way at the Bulls Masters in Mackay.

A first-up win over Darling Downs got Wide Bay's competition off to the best start, before a tight loss to Mackay in the second game.

They fell to Far North Queensland under lights on Saturday and lost their third-place playoff to Central Queensland yesterday morning.

Steve Collins coached the side, which included Past Grammars trio Sam Chew, Marty Maloney and Brad Anderson, and said it was a successful competition for the young squad.

"It was a very positive carnival for our boys,” Collins said. "We picked a young side and hopefully we'll be able to keep them together for the Schaefer Shield in three weeks.”

Gympie's Anthony Reid picked up a hat-trick and five wickets, Bundaberg's Noel Stitt was the pick of the batsmen while Maloney was "great all-round”.