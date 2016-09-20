LISTEN: Collingwood discusses Motor Complex history

BELIEVE, Fraser Coast, the Wide Bay Motor Complex can be a reality in the near future.

It has been in the works for about a decade, but Ben Collingwood's long-held dream of a brand new motorsport complex has taken a big step.

"Really, we're keen to get the belief back in the community that this is going to happen," he said.

"It has been a long time but we are finally at a point where we've nearly finished dotting the i's and crossing the t's."

As Wide Bay Motor Complex Incorporated's president, Collingwood signed a 30-year lease on land next to Maryborough Aeromodellers Club at Boonooroo Plains in early August, which he described as a relief.

"It was absolutely massive for me after 11 years and about the fourth site we've looked at," he said.

"A lot of dollars, a lot of reports, a lot of hurdles, a lot of... frustration at times dealing with different agencies and the time it takes to achieve each task."

The plan was initially developed after illegal drag racing in Tuan Forest about 12 to 13 years ago.

"I set about with a group of people trying to find somewhere to do street drags," Collingwood said.

"It quickly came to a head that it just wasn't going to happen, just far too many issues. From there, I sat down with Bob Hockey from state development at the time and asked 'how do we go about getting drag strip off the ground and where?'"

With help from Hervey Bay and Maryborough councils, Perth Motorplex's Gary Miocevich led a workshop that helped Collingwood, and his associates, identify there was a business opportunity for the Fraser Coast.

"We came to realise there's a real gap or an opportunity in the Fraser Coast in that a lot of our facilities whether it's the off-road tracks, motocross tracks, even the speedway which is a 55-year-old facility, a lot of the facilities are getting out of their useful life," he said.

"In Perth they've got a drag strip and speedway which came about through urban encroachment and that works really well.

Wide Bay Motor Complex Inc. president Ben Collingwood at the Boonooroo Plains site. Matthew McInerney

"Two very disparate sports side-by-side, they run alternating nights but it's cost-effective having shared facilities in one location. We moved on to do a feasibility study and that found this facility was worth something like $85m over its lifespan to the Fraser Coast.

"It's an absolutely fantastic business model, and introduces professional management to the sports."

Collingwood said paid managers would take pressure off volunteers.

"They don't have to worry about the administration side of it, the compliance and safety and all of those issues, that's what we get from having a combined facility," he said.

An international sanctioning body will reveal what a partnership between it and the Wide Bay Motor Complex can achieve at a meeting at Maryborough's Town Hall at 6pm on Thursday night.