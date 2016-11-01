Wildlife officers are hunting for croc in Mary River

WILDLIFE officers are working to remove a crocodile sighted by a fisherman in the Mary River.



The sighting was reported on October 19 after a man saw a crocodile, believed to measure about 3.5 metres, in the area of the Mary River and Tinana Creek.



A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said work was being carried out to attempt to catch the crocodile.



"Wildlife officers responded by conducting a site assessment, installing a floating crocodile trap and deploying recent crocodile sighting warning signs in the area," he said.



"Members of the public are strongly encouraged to report all crocodile sightings to EHP on 1300 130 372.



"All sighting reports are investigated and contribute to the effectiveness of crocodile management."

