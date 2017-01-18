Will earlier lockout laws help the Fraser Coast?

LOCKOUT LAWS: Nightclub manager says the current laws have "made things worse”.

AS THE political debate continues surrounding the introduction of earlier lockout laws in Queensland, a nightclub manager in Maryborough says the current laws have not improved patron behaviour "at all".

The current 2am and 3am lockout laws were introduced in July 2016, and Maryborough police say they have noticed a drop in alcohol-fuelled violence.

Acting officer in charge of Maryborough Policing Unit David Guild said police had seen a decrease in alcohol-related assaults since July last year.

FRASER COAST CHRONICLE TOP STORIES

1. Three hospitalised from stings after swimming on Bay beach

2. Speed involved in Dundathu fatal crash: M'boro Police

3. $30 million aged care home set to open by September

"It is a good thing for Maryborough," Snr Sgt Guild said.

"December was practically good for us.

"It's a good improvement to see that over a year, those alcohol-related assaults have decreased."

Snr Sgt Guild said the district crime prevention had done a lot to curb drunken violence in the region, too.

"For us, here in particular, they've made a big deal pushing the message across that alcohol-fuelled violence will not be tolerated," he said.

"It's something we've promoted a lot, I think the message is getting across."

When asked if she felt the new laws had improved behaviour at all, But Robyn Pond from The Lounge 1868 said "they've made it worse".

"People are getting drunk before they leave home," Robyn said.

"They're on drugs and alcohol, they come out and all they want is to punch on."

Robyn said her biggest concern in regards to the new laws, expected to come into effect on February 17, was the implementation of compulsory ID scanners.

"With the new lockout laws and the 1am curfew, the government is forcing businesses to have ID scanners, it's going to cost you $1500 a month," she said.

"There are only two companies that can legally supply ID scanners and they can set their own costs.

"To buy the scanner outright was $8000 and $480 per week, if we don't buy it outright it's over $500 a week, that's a lot of money."

Are you a fan of the lock out laws? Join the discussion and tell us your thoughts below.