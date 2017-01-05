Will the Fraser Coast be Queensland's solar capital?

Susan River could be home to a 125 megawatt solar farm in the near future.

THEY are the deals primed to set up Fraser Coast as Queensland's renewable energy capital.

ESCO Pacific's plan to build a 125 megawatt solar farm at Susan River is the second of three facilities which, combined, represent more than half a billion dollars of investment in solar energy in our region.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft trumpeted the plans in his new year's message, which include a $280 renewable energy facility at North Aramara and another facility at Teebar.

"We very quickly could become the solar capital of Queensland,' Cr Loft said of the proposed developments.

The Susan River development is one of three for which Australian utility scale solar project developer ESCO Pacific received planning consent.

ESCO Pacific identified the site in October 2015, and secured land tenure in January 2016.

The location was decided due to "proximity to the grid, limited visual impact and flat grazing land free from constraints”, and will cover about 200 hectares.

Fraser Coast Regional Council strongly supported the project during discussions though there has been limited response from the public so far.

ESCO Pacific's managing director Steve Rademaker said the company consulted heavily with council, community members and contractors.

"Our team is growing, learning and improving every time we reach a new project milestone,” he said.

"We are excited to be working on projects that will create jobs and investment in the region.”

Construction is scheduled to start about June, and should take six to nine months to complete.

About 100 construction jobs will be created.

ESCO Pacific's other solar farms are planned for Rollingstone, Childers and Susan River, and the three sites will boast a total installed capacity of 320MW.