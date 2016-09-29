27°
Will we dodge worst of wild weather on the Fraser Coast?

Amy Formosa
| 29th Sep 2016 10:25 AM
A Bureau of Meteorology forecast map showing the front which will bring gusty winds and possible showers on Thursday.
A Bureau of Meteorology forecast map showing the front which will bring gusty winds and possible showers on Thursday.

WHILE parts of Australia are being smashed by wild weather it seems we may dodge the worst of the rough weather on the Fraser Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting gusty winds and possible thunderstorms for the region, but don't count on much rain.

While conditions can change, weather forecaster Adam Woods said we could see showers and patchy rain and the potential for severe storms.

The front is expected to push off the coast throughout the evening.

Mr Woods said by Friday morning we can expect to see sunny conditions.

The air mass behind the front will bring cooler temperatures on Saturday, with minimums expected to drop to 12 degrees.

If you have plans for the long weekend - advice from the bureau is to do you outdoor activities on Saturday and Sunday. 

"Another trough similar to this one is coming through later in the day on Monday," Mr Woods said.

This trough is forecast to bring showers to the Fraser Coast.

All waters south of the Sandy Cape - including those off the Sunshine Coast, Fraser Island, Moreton Bay and Gold Coast - are subject to a marine wind warning until midnight Thursday.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology, fraser coast, weather, weather forecast

