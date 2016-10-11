LETTER: Wilmar Sugar responds to cane criticism

KERRY Latter CEO, Canegrowers Mackay, continues his letter-writing campaign against Wilmar with yet another misfire (Fraser Coast Chronicle, October 4).

Again he fails to mount a rational argument.

Mr Latter urges readers to believe that Wilmar's support for a nominee to a vacancy on the board of Sugar Terminals Limited (STL) is not in the best interests of the sugar industry.

He says it is not in the best interests because it is not, "in the spirit of how the STL board was set up to run".

Mr Latter then goes on to cite facts that prove otherwise, and defeats his own argument.

He confirms that Wilmar is acting legally.

He confirms that Wilmar is acting within the STL constitution.

Mr Latter confirms that Wilmar is entitled by its shareholding (and has been since 2011) to nominate two directors.

And he confirms that Wilmar would have only two of five votes on the board.

Mr Latter fails to mention that the STL constitution prevents either millers or growers from having a greater number of director positions than the other.

He also fails to point out that STL directors are required by corporation law to act in the best interests of STL and not those who nominated them.

While Mr Latter apparently thinks otherwise, Wilmar expects the STL board to act in the best interests of STL and its owners - growers and millers.

CHRIS STEWART,

General manager,

Government relations,

Wilmar Sugar Australia