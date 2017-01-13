A win for Wide Bay's water-wise ways

WIDE Bay Water has been awarded the Commonwealth Forestry Association South East Asia-Pacific Regional Medal for their effluent reuse scheme.

Fraser Coast Regional Council planning and infrastructure portfolio councillor Denis Chapman said "the experts" were so impressed by the scheme that they nominated them for the award.

"Every year independent forestry experts check on the health and operation of the WBW plantations," he said.

"The experts were so impressed by the scheme that they nominated us for the award."

The Commonwealth Forestry Association South East Asia-Pacific Regional Medal is the association's longest running award and covers all Commonwealth countries in South East Asia and the Pacific.

Under the Wide Bay Water reuse scheme, 100% of the waste water from Hervey Bay, and now Maryborough, is re-used for forestry or agriculture rather than being discharged into the sea.

The scheme uses conventional and advanced treatment technologies coupled with sophisticated irrigation and monitoring equipment designed and installed by Wide Bay Water.

The forestry association acknowledged that Wide Bay Water has an industry leading waste-water reuse scheme and recognised the achievements of the WBW project management team including executive manager operations Denis Heron, water reuse superintendent Rebecca Dudley and water reuse supervisor Kevin Riley.

Every day about 9 million litres of recycled water is produced by the Hervey Bay reuse scheme alone; and in the past 24 years, 52,000 million litres has been used to irrigate crops across the Fraser Coast.