28°
News

Wind no hurdle for anglers in big Sandy Straits competition

30th Sep 2016 1:59 PM
SKILLED DUO: Father and daughter team Fraser and Lilly got amongst some nice jew and black bream.
SKILLED DUO: Father and daughter team Fraser and Lilly got amongst some nice jew and black bream. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE wasn't a fish safe in the Sandy Straits last weekend, with all the anglers chasing that prize-winning beauty to weigh in at the Coast Guard Sandy Straits fishing competition.

It was a little hard going with the westerlies blowing. Nevertheless, there was plenty of fish caught, released and weighed in. Let's check out the report.

Schools of Tuna have been chasing the bait balls in the channel between Inskip and Hooks Points, and throughout Hervey Bay Waters. Using light gear and casting 20-40g metal slugs with a fast retrieve has had the best result.

However some anglers have been lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, with the schools busting the surface and surrounding their boats, allowing them to hook up on some great fish by floating live baits.

Fishing throughout the Great Sandy Straits at the moment it just fantastic with reports coming in across the board. Flicking soft or hard body lures of the beach around Poona, Maaroom and Tuan is producing catches of silver bream, summer whiting to 38cm and monster flathead. There has been a lot of flathead reported over the legal size limit of 75cm, so if you're lucky enough to land one of these big girls, please take care when handling her for a successful release back to the water.

The Diamonds is also producing a diverse range of fish with reports of threadfin and blue salmon, grunter, black bream and large summer whiting and a few reef species such as estuary cod, blackall and moses perch.

Large threadfin salmon up to 11kg have been landed in the Mary River, with most fish coming from Dundathu Strait to River Heads and the Susan River. Also on the bite, grunter, jew, black and silver bream, estuary cod and large summer whiting working the south bank flats and prawn gutter on the flood tide.

A mixed bag of reef fish has come from the inshore reefs such as McKenzie's ledge, the Artificial reef and Mickey's, and golden trevally have been feeding up on the sand flats around Moon Point making ideal sight fishing conditions for flies or soft plastics.

Again, plenty of pelagic action in Hervey Bay waters including platypus bay, with greys, schoolies, spotted and a few spanish mackerel, GTs and golden trevally taking a variety of baits, from floating pillies to trolling medium to deep diving lures or smashing large poppers on the surface.

Now for this week's brag board.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fishing, fraser coast, outdoor-living

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Check out the full list of events on this weekend.

No rough oceans ahead for Pier2Pub Swim

READY: Councillor Darren Everard, who has organised the Hervey Bay Pier2Pub for the past six years, will also be participating in the swim this Sunday.

VIDEO: The event will run on Sunday from 8am at the Hervey Bay SLSC.

Meet the Fraser Coast Chronicle's newest journo

Blake Antrobus.

I'm now one of the new reporters at the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

Fraser Coast libraries collecting slide images from the past

Hervey Bay library. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Events have been organised at the library

Local Partners

Cr Maddern declines to defend position on fracking

Cr Maddern has ruled out defending her position on fracking, citing her current role in local government issues.

Happy kids heal faster: donations to buy toys for sick kids

Woolworths have donated $19804.00 to the Hervey Bay Paediatrics Ward.

STAYING in a hospital can get a bit boring, but not with iPads.

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

JUSTIN Bieber has been ordered to travel to Miami for a deposition, regarding his bodyguard's alleged altercation with a photographer, within the next 30 days.

Sludge metal heaven served up across Australia

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

Black Rheno to hit a town near you

Prog metal upstarts to tour Australia

Caligulaâ€™s Horse, one of the countryâ€™s most exciting and innovative progressive bands, will hit the road for a national tour in November.

Australian prog masters announce national tour

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'Will & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 Auction in...

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

GLAMEROUS COASTAL RESORT LIVING

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Auction In...

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

SECLUDED BUSH / BEACH RETREAT

Lot 1 Craignish Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a ... $200000

Looking for 12 acres (4.85 hectares) of lush tropical forest just a short stroll to the beach??? Then look no further you've found it!!! This large allotment...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.