Wind no hurdle for anglers in big Sandy Straits competition

SKILLED DUO: Father and daughter team Fraser and Lilly got amongst some nice jew and black bream.

THERE wasn't a fish safe in the Sandy Straits last weekend, with all the anglers chasing that prize-winning beauty to weigh in at the Coast Guard Sandy Straits fishing competition.

It was a little hard going with the westerlies blowing. Nevertheless, there was plenty of fish caught, released and weighed in. Let's check out the report.

Schools of Tuna have been chasing the bait balls in the channel between Inskip and Hooks Points, and throughout Hervey Bay Waters. Using light gear and casting 20-40g metal slugs with a fast retrieve has had the best result.

However some anglers have been lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time, with the schools busting the surface and surrounding their boats, allowing them to hook up on some great fish by floating live baits.

Fishing throughout the Great Sandy Straits at the moment it just fantastic with reports coming in across the board. Flicking soft or hard body lures of the beach around Poona, Maaroom and Tuan is producing catches of silver bream, summer whiting to 38cm and monster flathead. There has been a lot of flathead reported over the legal size limit of 75cm, so if you're lucky enough to land one of these big girls, please take care when handling her for a successful release back to the water.

The Diamonds is also producing a diverse range of fish with reports of threadfin and blue salmon, grunter, black bream and large summer whiting and a few reef species such as estuary cod, blackall and moses perch.

Large threadfin salmon up to 11kg have been landed in the Mary River, with most fish coming from Dundathu Strait to River Heads and the Susan River. Also on the bite, grunter, jew, black and silver bream, estuary cod and large summer whiting working the south bank flats and prawn gutter on the flood tide.

A mixed bag of reef fish has come from the inshore reefs such as McKenzie's ledge, the Artificial reef and Mickey's, and golden trevally have been feeding up on the sand flats around Moon Point making ideal sight fishing conditions for flies or soft plastics.

Again, plenty of pelagic action in Hervey Bay waters including platypus bay, with greys, schoolies, spotted and a few spanish mackerel, GTs and golden trevally taking a variety of baits, from floating pillies to trolling medium to deep diving lures or smashing large poppers on the surface.

