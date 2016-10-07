One critical, four others injured in two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: 9.20AM: POLICE have not yet estimated when local roads will reopen after this morning's serious crash at Nikenbah.

The two-vehicle crash occurred before 8am on Friday morning, which brought down a power line and caused a grass fire.

Five people were injured, one critically, while power was knocked out to more than 2600 homes.

Emergency services have blocked off the Main St at the Booral Rd intersection. Eliza Wheeler

Police have closed surrounding roads, and have urged motorists to avoid the area.

Live wires sparked a grass fire on the corner of Chapel Rd and Main Street.

Chapel Rd turns into Maggs HIll Rd at the Main Street intersection.

Police have closed all roads in the surrounding area and locals are urged to avoid the area.

FRASER COAST'S TOP STORIES

UPDATE, 9.05AM: ERGON Energy will work to restore power to more than 2600 homes as soon as possible.

A power line was knocked down as a result of this morning's serious two-vehicle crash at Nikenbah.

Ergon is working to reconfigure their network to to allow power to be restored to all customers between 10am and 11am.

Repairs to the pole cannot be done until the accident site is cleared.

Emergency services have blocked off the Main St at the Booral Rd intersection. Eliza Wheeler

Five people were injured, one critically, in the two-vehicle crash at the Main St-Maggs Hill Rd-Chapel Rd intersection.

Live wires sparked a grass fire on the corner of Chapel Rd and Main Street.

Chapel Rd turns into Maggs HIll Rd at the Main Street intersection.

Police have closed all roads in the surrounding area and locals are urged to avoid the area.

FRASER COAST'S TOP STORIES

UPDATE: 8.55AM: MORE than 2500 homes are without power after this morning's two-vehicle crash at NIkenbah.

Ergon Energy's "Outage Finder" shows power was knocked out to 2688 premises at 7.43am.

There is currently no estimate on when power will be restored.

Five people were injured, one critically, in the two-vehicle crash at the Main St-Maggs Hill Rd-Chapel Rd intersection.

Live wires sparked a grass fire on the corner of Chapel Rd and Main Street.

Chapel Rd turns into Maggs HIll Rd at the Main Street intersection.

Police have closed all roads in the surrounding area and locals are urged to avoid the area.

UPDATE: 8.35AM: FIVE people were injured in this morning's two-vehicle crash at Nikenbah.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call to attend the corner of Main St and Maggs HIll Rd at 7.45am.

QAS Media confirmed one person was in a critical condition, as four others sustained minor injuries.

The crash, which caused a power line to fall, knocked out supply to almost 3000 homes.

Live wires sparked a grass fire on the corner of Chapel Rd and Main Street.

Chapel Rd turns into Maggs HIll Rd at the Main Street intersection.

Police have closed all roads in the surrounding areaa nd motorists are urged to avoid the area.

UPDATE, 8.20AM: THREE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are at the scene of this morning's crash.

QFES confirmed the fallen power lines started a grass fire at the corner of Main Street and Chapel Rd in Nikenbah.

Chapel Rd turns into Maggs HIll Rd at the Main Street intersection.

The crash is understood to involve two vehicles, one of which took out a power pole.

Police have closed all roads in the surrounding areaa nd motorists are urged to avoid the area.

UPDATE 8.10AM: POWER is out to almost 3000 premises after a crash at Nikenbah on Friday morning.

The crash, believed to have occurred at the intersection on Main Street and Maggs HIll Road just before 8am.

A power line was brought down and is understood to have started a small grass fire.

EARLIER: A CRASH at Nikenbah is understood to have disrupted power.

The crash is understood to have occurred just before 8am at the intersection of Main Street and Maggs Hill Rd, and live wires are down in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.