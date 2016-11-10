Woman, 20, run over on Fraser Island beach

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew had a busy day on Wednesday, flying the injured German woman from Fraser Island to hospital soon after returning from a search for a missing trawler skipper.

A WOMAN was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after she was run over on a beach on Fraser Island.

The 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition with suspected hip, shoulder and leg injuries after being run over by a vehicle on the beach.

Earlier the helicopter searched for the second successive day for a man who went missing after his trawler rolled over at Indian Head off Fraser Island.