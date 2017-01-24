Woman without helmet allegedly assaults police several times

A WOMAN has allegedly assaulted police four times after she was caught without a bicycle helmet along Old Maryborough Rd.

Police will allege the woman pushed the bicycle into one of the officers and kicked another before she was arrested about 11.30pm on Monday.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Police say the 31-year-old became abusive towards police including at the scene and back at the watch house.

She has been charged for failing to wear a bicycle helmet, assaulting police, obstructing police and contravening a requirement by police.

The woman is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 23.