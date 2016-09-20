Woman arrested for stealing from two stores in Hervey Bay

A WOMAN was arrested after being caught stealing from two stores in Stockland.

Police allege the woman stole clothes, cosmetics, household items and garden accessories from KMART before attempting to walk out of the store and being stopped by staff.

She gave some of the property back, paid for a selection but walked out with the rest.

Police said she then did the same thing, only this time stealing dvds, cleaning items, food and more cosmetics from Coles.

Again she was stopped by staff.

She has been arrested for the stealing offences which happened between 7pm and 8pm on Monday night.

She is expected to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.