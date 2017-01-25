36°
Woman assaults Fraser Coast police with bicycle

Matthew McInerney
25th Jan 2017 6:18 AM

A WOMAN will face court after she allegedly assaulted police with a bicycle.

Hervey Bay police intercepted the 31-year-old riding her bicycle along Old Maryborough Road, Pialba, about 11.30pm on January 23.

When speaking with police, the woman allegedly became violent and pushed her bicycle into the legs of one of the officers.

Police arrested the woman who continued to behave violently, which resulted in a number of officers being assaulted.

The woman was transported to Hervey Bay Watchhouse where she was formally charged with multiple charges of assault police, contravene direction and rider of bicycle fail to wear a helmet.

She is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on February 23.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or use the online form 24hrs per day.

Topics:  fccourt fcpolice police

