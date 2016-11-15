Woman barged off bike by youths for packet of cigarettes

YOUTHS on push bikes have attacked a cyclist causing her to fall to the ground and twist her ankle and it was all for a packet of cigarettes.

Police said the 42-year-old woman was riding her pushbike along Boat Harbour Drive when a group of five indigenous youths followed her.

After getting dangerously close she was barged by one of them from behind and knocked to the ground.

It is believed she twisted her ankle and tore her skirt.

Cigarettes she had bought fell to the ground and one of the members of the group who was running snatched them and ran.

All of the youths are males.

No other descriptions have been made to police at this stage.

The attack happened at 3pm on Sunday between Beach Rd and Nissan St in Urraween.

Anyone with information that may help police are being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.