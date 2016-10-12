LUDICROUS: Woman caught driving six times over limit

LUDICROUS. Stupid. Dangerous.

They are all words to describe the actions of a 40-year-old who was caught drink driving on Tuesday night.

Police noticed the Hervey Bay woman's vehicle on Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba, and followed her vehicle to the Hungry Jacks on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Main St.

It is then, just after 6.20pm, attending officers had a talk with and subjected the woman to a roadside breath test.

She blew well over and was brought to the police station where she registered 0.301 - more than six times the legal limit.

Hervey Bay Station Sergeant Paul Jervis said the situation was ludicrous given both the promotion of the fatal five and her choice to drive.

"It's a poor decision," he said.

"It's disappointing, particularly when there's so much focus on drink driving.

"At that time of day there are so many options for public transport and taxis, it's a ludicrous situation.

"It's dangerous. It's down-right dangerous to themselves and others."

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lashed out at police and yelled at a female passer-by.

She was transported to Hervey Bay Police station and given a notice to appear.