Woman convicted for horse neglect has pup taken off her

A MARYBOROUGH woman who was given a second chance to own a new pet after being convicted of neglecting animals, has had a German shepherd puppy taken away from her by the RSPCA.

Bianca Jayne Wogandt was convicted and fined $3000 in 2016 for underfeeding two horses; Tiffany and Aphrodite.

Two months later, Wogandt appeared in court again on charges relating to a failure to provide care for medical conditions.

STARVING: Tiffany was left looking shockingly thin after being severly underfed by her owners. Contributed

Although the woman was banned from owning horses for three years, she was allowed to keep an elderly dog and a puppy she had bought during the court proceedings.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Hansen says burqa ban discussion "needs to be had"

Mum's home trashed, faeces on walls and floors

WIN a fishing trip, $5000 BCF voucher and get free stuff

On January 18, the RSPCA executed a warrant and seized the German shepherd puppy under instruction from the RSPCA Chief Inspector.

RSPCA regional inspector Penny Flaherty told the Chronicle the young dog had been seized "under strict directive in relation to the care and ongoing vet requirements of that dog".

"We had information and had identified other concerns in relation to care and treatment of the dog that lead to that authority retendered," Insp Flaherty said.

"Along the lines of on-going care and welfare, serious concerns identified, she needed to keep everything A1, she'd been given another chance to prove she could do that."

Bianca Wogandt fronted court with charges of animal cruelty. Photo: Brendan Bufi / Fraser Coast Chronicle Brendan Bufi

The puppy has been taken into RSPCA care.

"We really hoped she would take this opportunity and appreciate it and take are of animals as they should have been, but unfortunately that was not the case."