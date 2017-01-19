Woman cops massive fine for driving seven times the limit

A TORQUAY woman has pleaded guilty to driving while almost seven times over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

But it was not her only high-range reading, as she also faced a charge of driving more than five times over the limit.

Karen Jane Penango, 56, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, charged with the two counts of driving under the influence.

The court heard the woman was caught with a blood-alcohol reading of 0.344 on one occasion, and 0.266 on the other.

Penango was fined $2000 and sentenced to six months' jail, which will be suspended for two years.

The woman lost her licence … it was disqualified for three years for the first offence, and two years for the second.