Woman describes seeing meteoriate out of corner of her eye

JO Wood was watching television with her husband at their Urangan home on Monday night when she saw a bright flash of light out of the corner of her eye.



Little did she know, it was a meteoroid that had caught her eye.



"It was quite quick really," she said.



Jo visited Google to search for flares to make sure it wasn't someone signalling an emergency, but saw that the images did not match what she had seen.



Jo then jumped onto Brickbats and Bouquets Fraser Coast to share what she had seen and ask if anyone else had seen the strange light and soon discovered she wasn't the only one, with Higgins Storm Chasing reporting that a meteorite had struck offshore near Gladstone, causing tremors in the area.



WAPPA Falls Observatory owner Owen Bennedick fielded more than 100 calls after the incident with flashing light and booming sounds experienced in Gladstone and across Queensland.



And he said the event at 8.33pm wasn't the only one.



At 2am Mr Bennedick received a call from an airline pilot who spotted a flying object at Buderim.



Mr Bennedick expected both sightings were a near- Earth asteroid about 3-5m in diameter.



The former Gladstone resident said we could soon be seeing more too, with NEA's typically travelling in groups.



"There was a second object that came down at 2am that most people don't know about," he said.



"I received a phone call from a very qualified man who gave me a scientific explanation of what he saw and heard," he said.



Mr Bennedick said most of his calls were from Gladstone and Turkey Beach residents.



"What we've heard is that it sounded like someone was pounding on their walls or doors," Mr Bennedick said.



"A couple of fishermen out at Yeppoon saw it and reported it because they thought it was an emergency flare. "

