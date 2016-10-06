30°
Woman fails to supply breath after crash, ends up in court

Matthew McInerney
6th Oct 2016 8:05 AM
A SIMPLE breath - or the failure to do so - has earned a Maryborough woman a trip to court.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after police were called to a traffic crash on Ferry St, Maryborough, about 5.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spoke to the owner of the 2015 Volkswagen Golf, who allegedly failed to provide a specimen of breath when requested.

The woman was arrested and will face charges that stem from her failure to provide a specimen of breath, and failure to have proper control of the vehicle.

She will front court on October 26.

Topics:  crash, police

