Woman fined for driving about 100kmh through a school zone

A WIDE Bay woman was caught driving almost 100kmh through a school zone in a Fraser Coast town.

Police report that a 59-year-old Doolbi woman was travelling at an alleged speed of 95kmh in the 40kmh school zone on Burgowan Rd in Torbanlea.

The woman was caught at 2.50pm on Tuesday; the first day back to school after the holidays.

The driver was given a $1137 Traffic Infringement Notice for exceeding the speed limit in a school zone by more than 40kmh.

Between 7am on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday, seven other drivers on the Fraser Coast were caught exceeding the speed limit in school zone by at least 13kmh, but not more than 20kmh.

Three drivers were caught exceeding the school zone speed limit by less than 13 kmh.