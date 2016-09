A WOMAN was lucky to escape with only minor injuries after rolling a 4WD.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on the intersection of Booral Rd and Vanderwold Rd.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The woman was given a ticket for failing to maintain proper control of the vehicle.

She suffered minor injuries after the car she was driving rolled off the road.

The woman was driving a silver 4WD.