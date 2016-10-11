Woman has attempted murder charge mentioned before court

A WOMAN who allegedly attempted to stab a Subway employee with a knife has had her charges mentioned briefly before Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Vivian Leigh Daly, 40, is facing charges of attempted murder and enter premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The Subway employee was not injured in the alleged incident, which happened in February.
The case was adjourned until December 19.
