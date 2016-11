A 54-YEAR-OLD woman helped herself to the bowser and drove off without paying for a tank of fuel at a service station in Hervey Bay.

Police say the driver pulled into Woolworths in Urangan and fuelled up with $80.01 worth of petrol.

The manager of the service station reported the incident to police.

Officers are investigating the fuel drive-off which happened at 7pm on Thursday.

Police are yet to speak to the driver in question.

The vehicle is registered to a 54-year-old woman from Brisbane.