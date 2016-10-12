Woman lucky to foil attempted break-in

LAW ENFORCERS: In order to ensure the safety of others police officers make sure all rules and laws are adhered to. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

A PIALBA woman has narrowly foiled an attempted break-in in the middle of the night.

Hervey Bay police said the attempted break-in occurred at an Ungowa Ave address between 1am and 2.30am.

The offender is understand to have gained access through the front door, which the woman reported locked, and was noticed by the woman when they for the door's security chain.

The woman slammed the door shut on his hand, forcing the offender to flee.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should phone Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000.