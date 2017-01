A WOMAN was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a head injury after the car she was driving crashed into a fence.

Queensland Ambulance Service took the woman to hospital in a stable condition just after 8.50pm on Wednesday.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

Could this be the end of the dreaded mobile blackspot?

BUDGET: Cr Maddern taking the reins for 2017

You know you're an Aussie when...

DEVELOPMENT: Agent working to find 30 retailers for centre

The crash happened on Caddy Avenue in Urraween.