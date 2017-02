A 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a two car crash.

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition after a two car crash.

The accident happened just before 9am on the the intersection of Boat Harbour Dr and Denmans Camp Rd in Scarness.

The woman had lower back pain and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

No-one else was injured in the crash.