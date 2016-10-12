Woman to face court twice after two high-range offences

A WOMAN will face court twice in the space of a month after she was caught high-range drink-driving.

She will face court on Wednesday, October 12, for an offence she committed on September 21.

Hervey Bay police intercepted a vehicle they observed swerving on Main St, Pialba about 3am.

The 55-year-old Torquay woman failed a roadside breath test, and when taken back to Hervey Bay Police Station blew 0.266, more than five times over the legal limit.

Her first court appearance comes after police received blood specimen results for an offence on August 23.

On that occasion, police received reports about a potential drunk driver about 1.15pm.

Police pulled over the driver of the Mazda sedan, and observed the woman was dazed, confused and unsteady on her feet.

She told police she had been drinking straight vodka.

She was detained and taken to Hervey Bay Police Station, but collapsed before she could take a breath test.

The woman was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital, and a specimen of blood taken.

The results showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.344 - almost seven times the legal limit.

She will face court on Wednesday, November 9.