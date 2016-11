THE skies above the Fraser Coast were booming with the sounds of helicopters battling fires and helping save lives throughout Sunday.

Just after midday, the Bundaberg Based RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was sent to Fraser Island to transport a 27-year-old Gladstone woman to the Hervey Bay Hospital.

A LifeFlight spokesman told the Chronicle the woman was suffering from chest pains, but she was transported in a stable condition.

The helicopter landed at the hospital about 12.30pm.